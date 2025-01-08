KOMAX Holding AG / Key word(s): Acquisition

Komax Group takes up stake in E-Plus in China

08.01.2025 / 09:30 CET/CEST

Dierikon, 8 January 2025 Media release The Komax Group acquired a minority 5% stake in E-Plus at the end of 2024. It is thus entering into a partnership with the biggest provider of digital smart factory solutions for the wire processing in China. The Komax Group is taking another step to strengthen its position in China and acquired a 5% stake in Changchun E-Plus Technology Co., Ltd. (E-Plus) at the end of 2024. The company, based in Changchun in northeastern China, was established in 2015 and has over 200 employees who mainly work in software development. E-Plus develops and sells the manufacturing execution system (MES) most widely used in China for the production of wire harnesses. Wire harness manufacturers use the MES to monitor, control, optimize, and trace their production processes – regardless of whether they use wire processing machines of Komax and/or other providers. In addition to the MES, E-Plus has interactive harness assembly boards in its portfolio as well as other solutions for a digital smart factory. The partnership with E-Plus will enable the Komax Group to continue implementing its China strategy and enhance its capabilities in the field of smart factory solutions. In 2024, the Komax Group also strengthened its position by acquiring a majority stake in Hosver, the leading Chinese manufacturer of machines for processing high-voltage cables. Contact

Roger Müller

Vice President Group Communications / Investor Relations / ESG

Phone +41 41 455 06 16

...

Komax is a globally active technology company that focuses on markets in the automation sector. As a leading manufacturer of innovative and high-quality solutions for the wire processing industry, the Komax Group helps its customers implement economical and safe manufacturing processes, especially in the automotive supply sector. The Komax Group employs more than 3400 employees worldwide and provides sales and service support via subsidiaries and independent agents in more than 60 countries. Komax Stories

Topics and insights from the world of automated wire processing: Komax Holding AG, Industriestrasse 6, 6036 Dierikon, Switzerland

Phone +41 41 455 04 55, komaxgroup

End of Media Release

Language: English Company: KOMAX Holding AG Industriestrasse 6 6036 Dierikon Switzerland ISIN: CH0010702154 Valor: 907324 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 2063545



End of News EQS News Service