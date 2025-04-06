Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amit Shah Arrives In Jammu On 3-Day Tour Of J&K

Amit Shah Arrives In Jammu On 3-Day Tour Of J&K


2025-04-06 08:12:14
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached here Sunday evening to commence his three-day tour of Jammu and Kashmir, his first after the formation of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah-led National Conference government in the Union Territory in October last year.

Shah was received at the technical airport by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and some senior BJP leaders, officials said, adding the home minister will visit a forward post along the India-Pakistan border and review the security situation and development initiatives during his tour.

He is scheduled to visit the BJP headquarters at Trikuta Nagar Sunday night to attend a meeting of party MLAs and other office bearers.

The visit of Shah to the BJP headquarters coincided with the party's foundation day which was celebrated by BJP activists and leaders at the headquarters with great fervour earlier during the day.

Police and security forces have been put on high alert in view of Shah's visit, the officials said.

Read Also Amit Shah On 3-day J&K Visit From Today Non-Muslims In Waqf Boards Only for Admin: Amit Shah

On Monday, Shah will visit the BSF Border Outpost Vinay in Kathua and assess the ground situation there.

Later in the day, he will meet the family members of the martyrs of the Jammu and Kashmir Police at the Raj Bhavan in Jammu and also present appointment letters to some of them selected on compassionate grounds.

On April 8, Shah will first take stock of various development programmes in the UT at a meeting to be held at the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar.

Subsequently, he will attend another meeting at the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar where the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir will be reviewed, the officials said.

Earlier in the day, J&K BJP president Sat Sharma hoisted the party flag at the party headquarters in presence of senior party leaders including MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta, and Leader of Opposition in J&K Assembly Sunil Sharma.

Senior party leaders also hoisted party flags at all organizational district headquarters, BJP offices, and at the rooftops of the houses of the BJP activists across Jammu and Kashmir to mark the party's 46th foundation day, a party spokesperson said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN06042025000215011059ID1109396292

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search