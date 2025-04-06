Video: ICYMI, Trump Unveils $5 Million Gold Card For US Residency

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: US President Donald Trump recently offered a first look at the $5 million 'Gold Card' visa targeting wealthy foreign investors.

According to reports, the gold card featuring Trump's face on the front, would offer US residency to people who invest $5 million in American businesses.

Trump introduced the visa card aboard Air Force on Thursday, April 3. When asked by reporters about who the first buyer of the card was, Trump said that he was the first to purchase one.

The US president added that the cards would be out in "less than two weeks" but didn't provide details yet of how people can obtain the card and where they will be available for sale.

White House announced in February that the Trump administration hoped to sell "maybe a million" of the 'highly prized US citizenship card'.