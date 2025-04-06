Over 100,000 Residential Properties Rebuilt In Ukraine Since Start Of Full-Scale War

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine has restored approximately 86,000 private homes and 18,000 apartment buildings damaged during Russiaєs full-scale invasion.

Oleksii Kuleba, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister for Communities and Territories Development, stated this on Ukrainian television, according to Ukrinform.

"According to the Register of Damaged or Destroyed Property, we have recorded over 234,000 residential properties. As of now, about 86,000 private houses and approximately 18,000 apartment buildings have been restored," Kuleba said.

He noted that social infrastructure is also being actively rebuilt. In the Kyiv region alone, out of 30,000 facilities damaged by the enemy, 21,000 buildings -- including schools, hospitals, administrative and infrastructure facilities -- have already been restored, which amounts to 70% of the total.

The minister added that in just the first three months of 2025, more than 60 educational institutions, over 20 port infrastructure facilities, and more than 200 railway assets have been damaged.

Kuleba said that all damaged and destroyed facilities must be rebuilt. With the support of international partners, the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development continues its fast-track recovery program.

"A total of $7.4 billion has been allocated for priority restoration, but the overall funding gap exceeds $10 billion. We are counting on our partners' support. Last week, a major conference was held in Kyiv to discuss narrowing the funding gap and increasing support for Ukraine's recovery," he said.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated earlier that according to the updated fourth Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (RDNA4), Ukraine's overall reconstruction needs will total $524 billion over the next decade.