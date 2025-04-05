Sharjah's Safeer Mall To Reopen As 'Mark & Save Mall' In 2026 After Extensive Redevelopment

Sharjah's Safeer Mall will now operate under the provisional name 'Mark & Save Mall', the Western International Group revealed to Khaleej Times on Saturday.

The closure of the iconic landmark located in the heart of the bustling city - 19 years after it was built in 2005 - was first reported by Khaleej Times last week.

The mall, which has now been acquired by the Western International Group after handover by the Safeer Group of Companies in January, is expected to be completed in approximately 18 months, during which the management stated it will ensure it meets contemporary standards and complies fully with government regulations.

The building is set to undergo extensive redevelopment, involving major upgrades to interior spaces, exterior, and infrastructure in and around the mall.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Nawas Basheer KP, Director of Western International Group, said:“We are currently finalising registration and working through the permitting process with authorities. Once construction begins, we will have a more specific timeline to share, but the aim is to deliver a high-quality experience without unnecessary delays.”

According to him, the mall will undergo major renovation and not a 'full demolition'.“But the scale of work requires the mall to be temporarily vacated. We are rebuilding significant parts of the interior and infrastructure to meet current standards,” said Basheer.

“As part of our vision, we are bringing the latest and biggest value retail concept to Sharjah under the brand name 'Mark & Save'. The future layout will be significantly different and more contemporary, with a renewed focus on customer flow and experience,” he added.

Future of existing shops

With nine shops still serving customers inside the mall and unsure owners seeking clarity of its future, Basheer said the group was aware that a few shops continue to operate. He noted that while the group was "committed to supporting tenants" through the transition, extensive renovations would require temporary relocations.

“We have issued formal notices and are following all required legal processes. The mall needs to be fully vacated so that structural and infrastructural work can proceed safely and in compliance with government regulations. We welcome the opportunity to explore future opportunities together with them.”

In regards to eviction notices sent to shop owners, Basheer said the group has secured the necessary permits, including renovation approvals, and has been working closely with authorities throughout the process.

“We remain fully committed to operating transparently and respectfully,” he added.

As per the group, more than Dh1 billion has been invested into the project. Once the mall reopens, it will host Sharjah's 'largest' indoor family play area, dining options and a fully serviced gym, in addition to a retail hypermarket.

Basheer pointed out that this new direction is far more than a cosmetic upgrade; rather, it is a 'complete transformation' with a significantly different layout meant to keep up with changing times.“What Safeer Mall once was served its time, and we're grateful for that legacy. But now, we're ushering in a new era designed for the next generation of shoppers and families in the UAE,” said Basheer.

'Hundreds of new jobs'

With the opening of the new mall, there will come the creation of new jobs spanning across multiple fields.

“A project of this scale brings with it hundreds of job opportunities during construction and after reopening. These roles will span across retail, hospitality, entertainment, logistics, and facility management. We are proud to contribute to the economic growth of Sharjah and support job creation in the local community,” said the director.

Built at a prime location, the mall is situated on Etihad Road (E11), a key highway between Dubai and Sharjah that sees daily traffic exceeding 100,000 vehicles.

The Western International Group is a global investment firm specialising in retail, real estate, and consumer goods sectors. Many brands operate under the group, including names like Geepas, Mark & Save, Nesto, Younglife and Royalford.

The shopping destination had become a go-to spot for Sharjah residents and a geographical marker for expats and motorists who have been calling the UAE their home for over two decades.