Kuwait Hockey Team Train In UAE For Robust Competition In World Cup
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salem Al-Medhen
ABU DHABI, April 5 (KUNA) -- President of Kuwait Winter Games Club Fehaid Al-Ajmi on Saturday said the Kuwaiti national hockey team is well prepared to compete strongly in the World Cup IV due in Armenia on April 13-19.
Up to six teams of various countries will compete in the international games, organized by the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIFH), Al-Ajmi said in a statement to KUNA during training of the Kuwaiti team, held in Al-Ain in preparation for the world tournament in Armenia.
The players are full of enthusiasm and in the best possible shape, he said, indicating that the prospected champion of the competitions would shift to the III classification of the world tournament in the next edition.
The Kuwaiti team held a friendly match with the UAE champion team, Theebs, to days ago, Al-Ajmi said, revealing that the encounter ended in a 5-5 draw.
The "blue team" will play against with two other UAE teams in the coming days before concluding the training camp on April 11.
The Kuwaiti team will fly to Armenia for the competitions, due to begin with a match with Uzbekistan. Later, they will play against Indonesia and the host country Armenia, in addition to Malaysia, consecutively, and finally with Iran.
Al-Ajmi lauded the players' performance during the preparations and praised the great support accorded to the team by the Minister of Information, Culture and the Minister of State Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi and the Public Authority for Sports.
He also acclaimed the wonderful welcome by the officials of the UAE Hockey Association, providing facilities to hold the training camp for the Kuwaiti team. (end)
