Embraer Delivers 206 Aircraft in 2024, Up 14% from Previous Year

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Embraer closed 2024 with a remarkable performance, delivering 206 aircraft and marking a 14% increase from 2023's 181 units. The Brazilian aerospace giant's fourth quarter proved particularly strong, with 75 delivered, surpassing the third quarter by 27%.



Commercial hit the upper limit of Embraer's revised estimates, delivering 73 aircraft in 2024. The Executive Aviation segment met initial projections, handing over 130 jets throughout the year. This sector grew by 13% compared to 2023, with a balanced mix of light and medium jets in the final quarter.



The E195-E2 model led Commercial Aviation deliveries with 39 units in 2024. Known for its fuel efficiency and 150-seat capacity, this aircraft strengthens Embraer's position in the regional jet market. Other models like the E190-E2 and E175 contributed to the segment's 14% year-over-year growth.







Embraer's Defense & Security segment also showed progress, delivering three C-390 Millennium units in 2024, up from two in 2023. This military transport and humanitarian mission aircraft has secured international contracts, becoming a strategic product in Embraer's global portfolio.

The company's strong performance reflects its resilience and adaptability in a challenging market. Embraer's focus on fuel-efficient and versatile aircraft models aligns with current industry trends towards sustainability and operational flexibility.



As Embraer continues to innovate and expand its market presence, the company's growth trajectory suggests a promising outlook for the Brazilian aerospace industry. The increased deliveries across all segments underscore Embraer's competitive edge in both commercial and military aviation markets.

