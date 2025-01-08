5Th Katara International Exhibition For Kahraman Kicks Off

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The fifth edition of the Katara International for Kahraman kicked off yesterday at Katara Hall, showcasing a wide range of high-quality amber products from across the globe.

The opening ceremony was attended by Katara General Manager Professor Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti, Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Qatar H H Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Farhan Al Saud, Turkish Ambassador to Qatar H E Dr. M. Mustafa Goksu, Indian Ambassador to Qatar H E Vipul and Qatar Chamber First Vice-Chairman Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari.

Running until January 10, the exhibition features handcrafted amber products from 14 countries, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Bahrain, Iraq, Turkiye, Lebanon, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Germany, Syria and China, displayed in 77 pavilions.

Recognised as the second-largest amber exhibition globally and the largest in the Middle East, Katara International Exhibition for Kahraman serves as a platform for participants to exchange expertise and foster international cooperation in the amber industry.

The exhibition also includes workshops and educational activities highlighting Amber's cultural, historical, and industrial significance.

Speaking at the exhibition, Katara General Manager Professor Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti said,“The exhibition showcases a rich variety of amber from regions like the Balkans, Poland, Germany, Russia, Lithuania, and China, which has recently entered this market with some of the finest amber pieces.”

Isa Rashed Mohamed, founder of the Bahraini pavilion praised Qatar's efforts in promoting amber products and arts.

“We are bringing unique amber pieces and artistic creations from Bahrain,” he said.

Jaison, a participant from China, remarked,“This is one of the largest amber exhibitions globally, and we look forward to being part of it every year as it attracts visitors from around the world.”

The exhibition is open to the public daily from 12pm to 10pm and on Fridays from 2pm to 11pm at Katara Hall, Building 12. The Katara International Exhibition for Kahraman highlights the diverse applications of amber in jewellery, arts, alternative medicine, and perfumes, emphasizing its timeless significance and rich heritage.

Amber is a fossilized resin dating back millions of years, and often preserves rare inclusions that tell unique stories of the past.

Notably, Katara has recently opened an Amber Center featuring an extensive collection of amber items, paintings, and raw amber stones ready for shaping.

The centre reflects Qatar's pivotal role in promoting amber and showcasing its value within Qatari traditions and culture.