HMC Unveils Region's First Neurocardiac Rehabilitation Programme

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In a groundbreaking advancement for patient care, Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has launched Qatar's and the region's first Neurocardiac Rehabilitation Programme, a pioneering initiative to support patients affected by both cardiac and neurological conditions.

This innovative programme, created in collaboration with HMC's Heart Hospital and Qatar Rehabilitation Institute's (QRI) Corporate Rehabilitation Therapy Services, addresses a critical need for integrated care to ensure that neurological recovery aligns with the cardiac needs of patients, significantly enhancing the quality of life.

Led by Dr Hanadi al-Hamad, deputy chief, Rehabilitation, Long-Term Care, and Geriatrics, and lead of Corporate Rehabilitation Therapy Services, the programme aims to meet the needs of patients with comorbid cardiac and neurological conditions, whose needs may not be fully met by traditional models that focus on either heart or neurological recovery, leaving many patients without comprehensive care.

The Neurocardiac Rehabilitation Programme integrates neurorehabilitation and cardiac rehabilitation expertise, providing patients with seamless, multidisciplinary care. Through state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic tools such as telemetry, ECG analysis, exercise testing, precise exercise prescriptions, dosage calculations and advanced screening techniques, this programme delivers customised treatment plans to optimise patient recovery and long-term health.

Dr Hanadi al-Hamad emphasised the programme's transformative impact and said:“The launch of neurocardiac rehabilitation represents a critical milestone in our pursuit of holistic patient care. By addressing the dual needs of patients with both cardiac and neurological conditions, we are not only advancing individual health outcomes but also setting a new standard for integrated rehabilitation services.”

The Neurocardiac Rehabilitation Programme is a key pillar of the 'Cardio Adapted Rehabilitation Excellence' initiative, an innovative corporate-wide effort that embeds cardiovascular principles into all rehabilitation practices, ensuring that patients not only recover but also build resilience against future health issues.

Dr Nidal Asaad, CEO and medical director of HMC's Heart Hospital stated:“The launch of neurocardiac rehabilitation is a transformative step in providing accessible, integrated care. By addressing both cardiac and neurological challenges, this initiative enhances patient outcomes and establishes a new model for rehabilitation services.”

Dr. Manal al-Shamari, programme manager of Cardiac Rehabilitation, added:“This is a vital step between the Heart Hospital and Qatar Rehabilitation Institute. This programme addresses a critical gap in patient care flow. Patients with neurocardiac conditions will now receive comprehensive care that bridges both specialties, resulting in better patient outcomes and recovery trajectories.”

The launch of the Neurocardiac Rehabilitation programme signals a transformative step in patient care, reinforcing HMC's leadership in healthcare innovation. By bridging the divide between cardiac and neurological rehabilitation, this initiative sets a new benchmark for interdisciplinary collaboration and patient-centred treatment, advancing Qatar's position as a leader in holistic health services.

MENAFN07012025000067011011ID1109066108