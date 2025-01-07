Taiwan 2024 Diplomacy Review

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

TAIPEI, Taiwan – In 2024, the global landscape underwent rapid changes; geopolitical turmoil continued unabated; democracy and authoritarianism remained starkly divided; the Russia-Ukraine war deadlocked; and instability prevailed in the Middle East, the South China Sea, the Korean Peninsula, and even in the first island chain. All of these events highlighted the increasingly formidable challenges that the world faces from the axis of upheaval.

Meanwhile, the Republic of China (Taiwan) successfully completed its eighth presidential election on January 13, another milestone in its democratic advancement. The situation across the Taiwan Strait continued to elicit a high level of international concern, while the Indo-Pacific became pivotal to global strategy. All of these developments were closely intertwined with Taiwan's national security and interests.

Diplomats at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA ) and its overseas missions showed resilience and self-confidence. They did their utmost to safeguard Taiwan's sovereignty, dignity, and interests, as well as the Taiwanese people's rights and interests. Building on the excellent foundation laid by steadfast diplomacy over the past eight years, MOFA implemented integrated diplomacy, which aims at realizing values-based diplomacy and transforming Taiwan into a thriving global economic powerhouse as envisioned by president Lai Ching-te. Based on the three pillars of democracy, peace, and prosperity, MOFA fostered cooperation and deepened partnerships. MOFA pursued mutual benefits and co-prosperity with diplomatic allies and like-minded nations, demonstrating that Taiwan was a pivotal force for stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and underscoring its value as a global model of freedom and democracy.

Democratic Taiwan neither yielded nor provoked, remaining calm and confident. It worked with the global democratic community to respond to threats posed by authoritarian regimes. Taiwan stood firm and resilient against authoritarian expansionism, actively provided international humanitarian assistance during times of crisis, and leveraged its strengths to share prosperity with diplomatic allies and like-minded countries. For its contributions, Taiwan gained worldwide acclaim and recognition from all sectors.

With the support of Taiwan's people, MOFA and its overseas missions spared no effort to promote head-of-state diplomacy. In December, president Lai led a delegation to Pacific diplomatic allies the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, and Palau under the theme“Smart and Sustainable Development for a Prosperous Austronesian Region.” He achieved the three main objectives of smart sustainability, sustainable democracy, and sustainable diplomatic ties while also making successful US transit stops in Hawaii and Guam. The tour was immensely productive and successfully consolidated international support for Taiwan. It both deepened Taiwan's friendships with allies and launched a new era of values-based diplomacy.

In October, minister of foreign affairs Lin Chia-lung, serving as special presidential envoy, attended celebrations marking the 45th anniversary of the independence of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. He also visited Guatemala, Saint Lucia, Belize, and Saint Christopher and Nevis, where he witnessed the achievements of values-based diplomacy and economic and trade diplomacy. In addition, he deepened partnerships on the foundations already laid for bilateral cooperation. In November, minister Lin visited Belgium, where the European Parliament is headquartered, as well as Lithuania and Poland, further enhancing democratic alliances and cooperation as well as economic and trade linkages between Taiwan and Europe.

International friendship and support for Taiwan reached new heights this year. Following the successful completion of Taiwan's presidential and legislative elections in January, more than 1,600 prominent political figures from over 100 countries offered congratulations. Taiwan's significant success in diplomacy was substantively reflected through its solid formal alliances, rock-solid partnership with the United States, growing ties with Europe, and steadfast friendship with Japan. Diplomatic allies and like-minded nations spoke in support of Taiwan's international participation and reaffirmed the global consensus on maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. They lauded Taiwan as a force for good that safeguarded democratic values, provided humanitarian assistance, and made concrete contributions.

Meanwhile, Taiwan has continued to deploy soft power, pursue public diplomacy, and seek international support. It has integrated resources across ministries, agencies, and departments to bolster its overall diplomatic strength. Furthermore, it has sought to have other countries implement consular measures addressing visas and digital governance to afford greater convenience to Taiwan's people while also promoting closer people-to-people exchanges with other nations.

MOFA has devoted a maximum effort to the planning and implementation of the Diplomatic Allies Prosperity Project to deepen substantive relations with allies and like-minded countries. MOFA has formulated eight flagship projects concerning the Five Trusted Industry Sectors, covering semiconductor supply chain resilience, reliable networks and digital governance, new energy and carbon credit cooperation, smart demonstration parks overseas, smart medicine and healthcare, smart agriculture, sovereign AI, and sustainable tourism. Taiwan has brought its industrial strengths to play while integrating the resources of all ministries and agencies. Through the export of smart solutions, Taiwan has stimulated the prosperous development of allies and bolstered democratic supply chains. This has consolidated diplomatic ties and is helping allies enjoy greater prosperity.

Taiwan is greeting a new world and the world is greeting a new Taiwan. Not only is this MOFA's mission in its diplomatic work, it is also the stellar outcome of coordinated efforts by the Taiwanese people and related agencies. MOFA has helped to promote the Executive Yuan's economic diplomacy task force and has a strategic team conducting research and administrative work for the task force. This task force facilitates the efficient integration of resources from across ministries, enabling every citizen to be a diplomat and every ministry to serve as a foreign ministry.

MOFA will continue to improve the efficiency and quality of its public-facing services so that they have a tangible and positive impact on people's lives. It will work diligently for the dignity, rights, interests, continuity, and development of the nation and people. MOFA will utilize Taiwan's strengths as it connects to the world and work steadily to promote technology diplomacy, human rights diplomacy, cultural diplomacy, urban diplomacy, parliamentary diplomacy, medical and public health diplomacy, environmental diplomacy, sports diplomacy, indigenous diplomacy, religious diplomacy, and gender equality diplomacy. MOFA will help the international community better understand the important role that Taiwan plays. It will live up to the expectations of all sectors as concerns diplomatic efforts.

In 2025, the world will usher in a new chapter in geopolitics. With confidence, resilience, and a professional and flexible approach, MOFA will maintain its footing in the new environment. It will leverage Taiwan's strengths; overcome challenges; and amplify the values of democracy, peace, and prosperity. By integrating diplomatic momentum from all sectors, MOFA will continue to contribute to the international community and realize president Lai's policy of values-based diplomacy and vision of Taiwan as a thriving global economic powerhouse. MOFA will demonstrate that Taiwan can help and that Taiwan can lead so that Taiwan continues to serve as a beacon shining far and wide across the globe.

