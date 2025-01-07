Esgbreaks Alset Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) Closes $1.5M Registered Direct Offering

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Alset (NASDAQ: AEI)

is a diversified company engaged through its subsidiaries in the development of EHome communities and real estate, services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities and consumer products with operations in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong and South Korea. The company has announced the closing of its registered direct offering priced at-the-market under rules for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of 1,500,000 shares of common stock, each at a purchase price of $1.00. The company secured approximately

$1.5 million in aggregate gross proceeds, of which it intends to use the net, together with its existing cash, for general corporate purposes and working capital. Aegis Capital Corp. acted as exclusive placement agent for the offering. Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP acted as counsel to the company, and Kaufman & Canoles, P.C. acted as U.S. counsel to Aegis Capital Corp.

To view the full press release, visit



About Alset Inc.

Alset is a diversified company executing on its vision to accelerate sustainable healthy living with a focus on the development of EHome communities and other property development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities and consumer products. Through its operating subsidiaries, Alset's mission is to provide a healthy living ecosystem that drives long-term exponential growth, building liquidity and value for shareholders. For more information, visit

.

