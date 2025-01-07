Broken Bones Cases Surge In Kabul With Cold, Icy Days

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Doctors at two hospitals in Kabul report a rise in cases of broken limbs following recent snowfall and icy conditions.

Heavy snowfall lashed most provinces of the country, including Kabul, at the end of last week.

Some residents of the capital say the snowfall has caused icy conditions in various parts of the city, which has resulted in serious hazards during early morning and evening hours, leading to numerous physical injuries.

Doctors report surge in broken limbs

Dr. Akbar Mangal, an orthopedic specialist at the Mohammad Akbar Khan Hospital in Kabul, told Pajhwok Afghan News that his hospital was the only specialized orthopedic and traumatology hospital in Afghanistan, receiving patients from all provinces.

He added,“Although incidents frequent the hospital throughout the year, their number significantly increase in winter. In addition to traffic accidents, patients come in after falling on roads or during roof cleaning.”

He noted,“In the past few days of snowfall, between 160 to 220 patients, both male and female, have been coming daily to the emergency department. About 17 to 25 of them require hospitalization, and some are treated with plaster casts and discharged."

Dr. Mangal said that most of the recent patients had injuries to their limbs, particularly arms and legs. Before the snowfall, approximately 130 people visited the hospital daily.

He advised citizens to avoid traveling unless it was necessary, recommended that bus drivers should adhere to traffic regulations and urged families not to let their children go outside during snowy or icy weather, and suggested refraining from unnecessary outings.

Meanwhile, Dr. Abdul Jamil Ahmadzai, an orthopedic surgeon at Indira Gandhi Children's Hospital in Kabul, also talked about an increase in cases of broken limbs due to slipping on ice.

According to him, before the snowfall and freezing temperatures, about 50 patients with broken limbs visited the hospital daily. However, in recent days, this number has risen to 70.

He noted that most of these patients were young boys who were playing in the snow and fell, breaking their arms or legs.

He also added that the number of pediatric cases of broken limbs was usually higher during spring and summer, reaching over 120 cases daily as children play outside and were more prone to falling and breaking bones.

People injured due to slipping, falling

Mohammad Alam Zadran, a resident of Kabul's 7th district, told Pajhwok:“On Saturday, when I was heading to work, the streets were extremely icy. I twisted my ankle and injured my foot. Later, I visited the emergency department at Mohammad Akbar Khan Hospital, where doctors plastered my foot, and I was advised to rest for three weeks."

Meanwhile, Latifa, a resident of Qala-i-Zaman Khan in Kabul, shared her experience:“On the snowy day, I was trying to descend a staircase at my office when slipped. I lost my balance and fell on my back, but thankfully, nothing was broken."

She urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel during snowy weather to stay safe from slipping and falling.

Warning for parents about children playing in snow

Amina, the mother of a boy who broke his arm while playing in the snow a few days ago, said:”A few days ago, when it was snowing, my son insisted on going outside to have a snowball fight with his friends. While playing, he slipped and fell, breaking his arm."

She continued:“We took him to Indira Gandhi Children's Hospital, where doctors plastered his arm and said it would take twenty days to heal."

She advised all families, especially mothers, not to let their children go outside during snowy weather to ensure their safety.

sa/ma