Televerde Clients Achieved 71% ROI, According To Total Economic Impact Study

Independent analysis shows the measurable business impact of Televerde's innovative sales and marketing solutions.

PHOENIX, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Televerde, a global revenue creation partner supporting marketing, sales, and customer success for B2B businesses worldwide, today announced the findings of a commissioned Total Economic ImpactTM (TEI) study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of the company. The study reveals that a composite organization representative of interviewed clients partnering with Televerde achieved a 71% return on (ROI) and a net present value (NPV) of $10.2 million over three years.

The study, based on a composite organization with $20 billion in annual revenue, examines Televerde's role in helping clients achieve operational efficiencies, pipeline improvements, and net new revenue generation. Key benefits identified in the study include:



Operational efficiencies: $16.2 million in cost savings over three years by reallocating sales development roles to Televerde agents.

Pipeline improvements: $5.7 million in incremental profit over three years and additional revenue of $12 million to $20 million per year, compared to the composite organization's previous state, from increased sales velocity, deal size, and conversion rates in key pipeline segments. New revenue sources: $4 million to $10 million in net new revenue per year and $2.6 million in incremental profit over three years from untapped market opportunities identified and closed with Televerde's support.

"To us, this Forrester study confirms what sets Televerde apart: our ability to deliver results that truly move the needle for our clients," said Alicia Rasta , vice president and head of global sales at Televerde. "From accelerating pipeline growth to breaking into new markets, we don't just meet expectations-we redefine them. Our unique blend of people, process, and technology proves time and time again that we're not just a partner; we're a catalyst for measurable success."

In addition to measurable financial benefits, the study shows the many unquantified benefits Televerde delivers, such as Televerde's high-quality data and analytics, industry-specific expertise, dedicated tenured agents, and its socially impactful business model, which creates opportunities for incarcerated women to build meaningful careers.

"Televerde's power lies in combining authentic human connection with data-driven insights," said Vince Barsolo , CEO of Televerde. "What truly sets us apart is not just the outcomes we achieve, but how we achieve them-through a partnership built on empathy, expertise, and an unwavering commitment to our clients' growth."

To access the full TEI study and learn more about Televerde's impact, visit The Total Economic ImpactTM Of Televerde .

About Televerde

Phoenix-based Televerde is the first and only fully integrated sales, marketing, and customer care solutions organization that delivers revenue as a service and customer experience expertise with a human touch, best-in-class technology, and an operating model resilient to shifting market conditions. Since 1995, Televerde has generated more than $14B in revenue for the world's leading B2B companies, including SAP, GE, Broadcom, and Securus Technologies.

A purpose-built company, Televerde believes in second-chance employment and strives to help disempowered people find their voice and reach their human potential. Seven of Televerde's ten engagement centers are staffed by incarcerated women, representing 70 percent of the company's 600+ global workforce. The Arizona State University Seidman Research Institute recently documented the model's success in a study. The results reveal that Televerde's program participants attain employment, earnings, and education at higher rates and re-offend at significantly lower rates than other formerly incarcerated females in the United States. The complete study can be accessed here .

