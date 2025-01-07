Trulab Is Now Trutechnologies With A Bold Vision For Clinical Trials

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Since its founding in 2018, the company has been synonymous with excellence in sample tracking. Over the past six years, however, TruLab's solutions have demonstrated broader value and impact - not just in driving protocol compliance but also in minimizing patient burden. Lost and mishandled samples, which render up to 20% unusable, impose a monumental burden on patients, often requiring repeat visits or, worse, resulting in their exclusion from trials altogether. This inefficiency contributes significantly to the industry's growing challenges with patient recruitment and retention.

TruTechnologies shines a light on the most complex aspects of clinical trials, driving smarter, safer study execution.

Post thi

"In solving the sample tracking problem, we recognized that the same technology addresses other critical aspects of protocol compliance," said Scott Ogle, CEO of TruTechnologies. "By giving sponsors new visibility into study execution, we're not only shining a light on the previously unseeable parts of a trial but also building systems that reduce inefficiencies and ultimately create safer, more streamlined patient experiences."

As part of this rebrand, TruLab will now denote the company's flagship sample management product, and TruTechnologies will introduce new solutions addressing additional areas of clinical trial oversight. The first of these, TruDose , is a transformative solution designed to tackle one of the most error-prone and critical elements of clinical trials: investigational product management and administration.

"We recently learned of a clinical trial where a dose was administered without performing a mandatory blood alcohol test, a critical step due to potential unsafe interactions," said TruTechnologies President Peter Brown. "This oversight not only violated protocol but also endangered the patient. TruDose prevents these errors by ensuring all protocol requirements are satisfied before dosing."

While incorrect dose administration can lead to patient withdrawal from a trial, an even greater challenge occurs right at the outset -

during the screening and enrollment phase. That's why TruTechnologies is leveraging its proven technology to overcome these obstacles with a new product designed to streamline this critical stage. Stay tuned for our announcement at the upcoming SCOPE Summit in Orlando, the premier clinical operations event of the year.

About TruTechnologies

Founded in 2018, TruTechnologies is the leading provider of real-time clinical trial oversight, focused on enabling timely, high-quality data and mitigating risks in drug development. The company partners with six top 20 pharmaceutical companies and numerous biotechnology firms to accelerate patient screening and enrollment, drive protocol adherence, and correct deviations. Learn more at TruTechnologies and follow on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Sarah Sinning

Marketing Associate

[email protected]

+1 (919) 972-8475



SOURCE TruTechnologies