RTA Opens AI-Powered Buildings & Facilities Design Lab

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The facility aims to enhance the delivery of optimal project design models

Dubai. Roads and Authority. 7th December 2025:

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has inaugurated the Design Lab at the Buildings and Facilities Department. The facility is considered the first Design Lab in a entity to adopt real-time Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) to produce designs for buildings, facilities, and spaces.

The lab aims to enhance the user and beneficiary experience, offering optimal options for transportation facility projects in particular, and buildings in general. It empowers users and beneficiaries to visualise their projects and achieve optimal spatial configurations for securing necessary approvals. Furthermore, the lab reduces processing time from five days to just eight hours a )93% improvement( using advanced AI-driven technologies.

“As part of RTA's commitment to providing the best services and all necessary facilities, the Design Lab will offer conceptual design proposals for service provider categories, including contractors and consultants, in line with its commitment to providing the best services and comprehensive facilities. The lab will also welcome university and college students, as well as companies, to host workshops and competitions for developing innovative design ideas,” said Shaikha Al Shaikh, Director of Buildings and Facilities at the Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, RTA.

“The Design Lab stands out by showcasing an extensive collection of models, samples, and materials that align with the corporate identity of the RTA specifically, or any entity requesting design services generally. As part of its digital transformation goals, the lab employs AI and data technologies in the design process.”

“The lab is designed to meet the highest standards of modern innovation, following global best practices. It includes a workspace and offices for employees such as architects, interior designers, and draftsmen. A dedicated space for idea development workshops and an extensive library of design samples and materials are also available. Additionally, the lab features interactive screens displaying AI-generated designs using a custom-built design tool tailored to the lab's needs, she added.

“This tool leverages generative AI to create visual concepts for building projects and spaces. It transforms photographic images of areas into conceptual visuals based on input data provided by the user. The tool offers diverse, user-friendly features to generate a wide range of design proposals, whether for exterior or interior designs, in various architectural styles and patterns. The next phase is expected to involve the continuous feeding of the AI tool to ensure it aligns with the latest advancements and best practices in architectural and interior design, Al Shaikh concluded.