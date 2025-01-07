Core BTS Named A 2025 Best Place To Work In Consulting

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Core BTS , a full-service digital transformation consulting firm, announced today that the company has been named a 2025 Best Place to Work in Consulting by Best Companies Group . This recognition highlights companies that have set new standards for fostering exceptional work environments.

Best Companies Group is an independent research and consulting firm that specializes in identifying and recognizing the best workplaces worldwide. The selection process for 2025 winners was thorough, relying significantly on detailed employee surveys. Key factors such as corporate culture, training and development opportunities, salary and benefits, and overall employee satisfaction were crucial in identifying the top workplaces in Consulting.

Jaime Raul Zepeda, Executive Vice President of Best Companies Group, praised the outstanding quality of the selected companies. He stated, "Every winner on this list has crafted an exceptional work environment that attracts, retains, and motivates top talent. The Best Places to Work in Consulting list features companies that have shown unwavering commitment to their employees' satisfaction and growth."

Core BTS is dedicated to creating an inspiring, engaging, and supportive workplace for its team members.

The Best Place to Work in Consulting distinction underscores the company's ongoing commitment to team member development and organizational connectedness.

"It is an honor to be recognized as a Best Place to Work in Consulting," said Gina Logozar, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Core BTS. "We put a strong focus on team member experience at Core BTS and have continued to invest in programs that support growth, development, and learning. At the heart of our success is a commitment to creating an inclusive, empowering environment where every team member can thrive and deliver exceptional value to our clients."

Best Companies Group will host a virtual event on February 11, 2025, to honor and celebrate the Best Places to Work in Consulting winners.

About Core BTS

Core BTS, Inc., an NRI Group Company, is a digital transformation consultancy that helps the world's most impactful companies leverage today's most powerful technologies to transform from the inside out. We simplify technical complexity, accelerate transformation, and drive business outcomes for our clients. Learn more at

corebts .

SOURCE Core BTS

