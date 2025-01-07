World`s oldest human passes away at age 116

(MENAFN) Tomiko Itooka, recognized as the world’s oldest living person, has passed away at the age of 116. Following her death, the title now goes to Inah Canabarro Lucas, a Brazilian nun who is just 16 days younger than Itooka. Born on May 23, 1908, in Osaka, Japan, Itooka lived through two world wars and over a century of history. In her youth, she was an avid volleyball player and later managed her husband’s textile business during WWII. After becoming a widow in 1979, she embraced a life of independence in Nara Prefecture and enjoyed hiking, even climbing Mount Ontake twice.



Itooka was officially recognized as the world’s oldest person in August 2024, after the death of 117-year-old Maria Branyas. When informed of her ranking, she simply replied, “Thank you.” She credited her long life to a diet consisting of bananas and Calpis, a popular Japanese yogurt drink.



Itooka is survived by her son, daughter, and five grandchildren. She peacefully passed away on December 29, 2024, at a care home in Ashiya, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan.

