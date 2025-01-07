Germany announces it will deploy troops in Ukraine

(MENAFN) Roderich Kiesewetter, a German opposition MP from the Christian Union (CDU), has suggested that Germany may need to send to Ukraine in a peacekeeping role once a ceasefire is established. Speaking to Polish on Friday, Kiesewetter emphasized that, as a major economic power, Germany has a responsibility to ensure Europe’s security and should not dismiss the possibility of deploying "well-equipped troops" at the right time. He advocated for peacekeeping missions under a joint EU-NATO framework.



German Defense Boris Pistorius recently stated that Ukraine and Russia must agree on a mandate for such a mission and its participants. He emphasized that if a ceasefire occurs, the international community, including NATO and the EU, must discuss how to secure peace.



However, reports from Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty suggest that the chances of an EU or NATO peacekeeping mission are slim, as Russia is unlikely to accept it, and there is little support among European nations for such a deployment. Last month, French President Macron and Polish Prime Minister Tusk had briefly discussed the idea of a peacekeeping force, but Tusk later dismissed the notion.



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also ruled out discussions on sending troops to Ukraine, fearing it could escalate tensions further. Russia has warned that Western soldiers in Ukraine would be seen as legitimate targets and has stated that it is too early to talk about peacekeeping missions before direct peace talks between Moscow and Kiev begin.

MENAFN07012025000045015687ID1109063152