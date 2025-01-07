Blinken declares US ‘concerned’ by Russia’s nuclear doctrine

(MENAFN) The United States has expressed significant concern over Russia’s recent updates to its nuclear doctrine, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken noting that Washington is worried about the potential for nuclear escalation. In an interview with the Financial Times, Blinken referred to Moscow's adjustments to its nuclear policy, which were made in response to discussions among Ukraine’s Western supporters, including the US, about allowing Ukraine to use foreign weapons to target deep within Russia.



In November, Russian President Vladimir approved changes to the nuclear doctrine, expanding the circumstances under which Russia might consider using nuclear weapons, including scenarios involving aggression from a non-nuclear state supported by a nuclear power. While the doctrine stresses that nuclear weapons would be used as a last resort, Blinken called these changes “irresponsible” and said they increase the risks of nuclear conflict.



Blinken also mentioned that China might have advised Russia against the use of nuclear weapons. Despite Moscow's assurances that its nuclear arsenal serves as a deterrent and a means to prevent nuclear conflict, Russia has repeatedly indicated that any significant military threat, including the US's nuclear expansion, could prompt a nuclear response.

