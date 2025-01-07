Russia excludes German, Japanese Security Council offers

(MENAFN) Russia’s UN ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, has ruled out the possibility of Germany and Japan becoming permanent members of the UN Security Council. In an interview with Russia 24 TV, Nebenzia dismissed the idea, calling it “quite naive and impractical” as efforts to reform the Security Council continue into the new year. He stated that Germany and Japan would never secure permanent seats on the Council, emphasizing that reforms must have the support of the majority of UN member states to be effective.



The call for reform, including permanent seats for countries such as Germany, Japan, India, and Brazil, along with better representation for Africa, has gained traction, notably from the UK. However, such reforms would need the approval of all five permanent members (Russia, China, the US, UK, and France), as well as two-thirds of the UN member states, to pass.



While Russia has previously expressed support for expanding the Security Council to include nations from the Global South, it also maintains that countries with strong ties to Western powers, like Germany and Japan, are already well represented on the Council.

MENAFN07012025000045015687ID1109063097