EU’s von der Leyen gets diagnosed with ‘severe pneumonia’

(MENAFN) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has been diagnosed with severe pneumonia, forcing her to cancel her scheduled official trips to Lisbon and Gdansk. A spokesperson confirmed on Friday that von der Leyen, 66, is currently recovering and handling official matters remotely from her home in Hanover, Germany. She has canceled engagements for the first two weeks of January but is expected to resume her duties in mid-January, permitting.



Von der Leyen began her second term as President of the European Commission in December 2024, and her absence coincides with an important period for the Commission. While her personal engagements are postponed, no changes to the broader agenda have been indicated. The European Commission has not revealed further details about her condition, but pneumonia is particularly concerning for older adults.

MENAFN07012025000045015687ID1109062992