French jail hostage standoff comes to end

(MENAFN) A hostage situation at the Maison Centrale d’Arles prison in southern France ended on Friday when the inmate holding five staff members hostage surrendered to authorities, according to the French Justice Minister. The prison, located in Bouches-du-Rhône, houses long-term inmates, many of whom are convicted of violent crimes. The suspect, Philippe, a 37-year-old man from Guyana, has been incarcerated since 2015 for rape at gunpoint and has a history of violent offenses.



The standoff began on Thursday when Philippe took five hostages, including a doctor, three nurses, and a prison guard, inside the prison's hospital. The doctor was released earlier in the day during negotiations. Philippe, who reportedly had an unstable psychiatric profile, demanded a transfer to another facility, using a makeshift bladed weapon during the crisis. Authorities responded by deploying the RAID special forces, but the situation ended peacefully, with no injuries reported.



The government is continuing to investigate the incident, and French officials have emphasized their commitment to improving prison security. The Maison Centrale d’Arles currently holds 85% of its capacity with 159 inmates.

