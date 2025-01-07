Orban opponent demands early Hungarian elections

(MENAFN) Peter Magyar, a leading opponent to Hungarian Prime Viktor Orban, has called for the country's to be moved up, demanding that the vote be held as soon as possible. Magyar, who leads the Respect and Freedom (Tisza) party, made his statement during a New Year’s address on Facebook, criticizing Orban’s government, which has been in power since 2010.



Magyar accused Orban's administration of causing "unprecedented destruction" and mismanagement over the past year. He argued that Hungary could no longer afford to wait, asserting that the nation had “no more time” under Orban’s rule. "Let there be new elections in Hungary," he urged, calling for an early vote to avoid wasting time and to address what he called the ineffective and divisive nature of Orban’s leadership. The next election is currently scheduled for the summer of 2026.



Magyar, who left Orban's Fidesz party in February 2024, gained significant attention when his Tisza party unexpectedly secured 29.6% of the vote in Hungary’s 2024 European Parliament elections. In comparison, Orban’s Fidesz party, in coalition with the KDNP, won 44.8%.



Currently, Orban’s Fidesz-KDNP coalition holds a majority in Hungary’s National Assembly with 135 out of 199 seats. The prime minister, who has been a controversial figure within the EU, recently attracted attention for opposing military aid to Ukraine and criticizing Western sanctions against Russian energy supplies, claiming they have negatively impacted European economies.

