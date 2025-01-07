Biden mourns victims of tragic New Year's day assault in New Orleans

(MENAFN) US Leader Joe Biden went to New Orleans on Monday to mourn with the families of the of a tragic New Year's Day assault.



"My wife and I are here to stand with you, grieve with you, pray with you, let you know you’re not alone," Biden stated at an interfaith prayer service at St. Louis Cathedral.



He announced he had headed his crew to make every source accessible to finish the investigation as fast as possible.



"I promise you the day will come…when the memory of your loved one will bring a smile to your lips before a tear to your eye…my prayer is that that day comes sooner than later," he stated.



No less than 14 individuals were murdered and many wounded in New Orleans when Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a US Army veteran, drove a pickup truck into a crowd of revelers in the French Quarter on Bourbon Street.



