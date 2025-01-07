Peruvian Exports Surge 15.8% In 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Association of Exporters (ADEX) of Peru reported a significant increase in the country's exports. From January to November 2024, Peruvian foreign shipments reached $67.558 billion, marking a 15.8% growth.



This upward trend gained momentum in the last seven months of the period. November's exports alone totaled $7.377 billion, showing a 27% increase. This marked the seventh consecutive month of growth.



Previous monthly increases ranged from 11.8% to 36.6%, demonstrating a consistent upward trajectory in Peru's export sector. Traditional exports, including mining, fishing, and agriculture, amounted to $49.099 billion.



This sector saw a 17.7% rise compared to the previous year. Mining led the way with $41.980 billion, while fishing and agriculture showed remarkable growth of 105.6% and 42.9% respectively.



Non-traditional exports also performed well, reaching $18.459 billion with a 10.9% increase. Agroindustry stood out with a 21.6% growth, followed by metallurgy at 21.4%.







Other sectors like chemicals and metalworking also contributed to this positive trend. Despite overall growth, ADEX President Julio Pérez Alván expressed concern about five sectors.



These included direct human consumption fishing, non-metallic mining, wood, textiles, and hydrocarbons. These labor-intensive industries have yet to recover fully.



Pérez Alván emphasized the need for collaboration between public and private sectors. He called for promoting private investment and identifying new growth drivers. This approach aims to support Peru's recovery and expand its market reach.



The trade balance for the January-November period showed a surplus of $17.549 billion. This figure underscores the strong performance of Peru's export sector in 2024, despite challenges in some industries.

