HAPPY NATIONAL DANDELION DAY! THOUSANDS OF GUESTS JOINED CRAYOLA AT ICONIC NEW YORK LANDMARK TO CELEBRATE COLOR AND CREATIVITY

One-day, pop-up event spotlighted the beloved Dandelion Crayola crayon color, transforming Grand Central Terminal space into an interactive, family experience

EASTON, Pa., April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Dandelion Day (4/5), thousands of New York residents, commuters and tourists celebrated the recent return of the beloved Dandelion Crayola crayon color at Grand Central Terminal today. The creativity icon hosted a one-day event at the historic landmark to commemorate the creative impact the unique yellow color has had on generations of consumers.

Inspired by an outpour of fan requests, Crayola has brought back, for a limited time, eight nostalgic, fan-favorite retired crayon colors-including Dandelion, which left the crayon box in 2017.

"A celebration of National Dandelion Day presented the perfect time for us to reconnect fans with Dandelion and showcase the power of color and creativity," said Pete Ruggiero, Crayola President and Chief Executive Officer. "We know that color and nostalgia create a personal connection for kids and adults. We're thrilled that this event was able to reconnect so many people with positive memories for one of their favorite colors."

Visitors to Vanderbilt Hall on Friday were greeted with a vibrant display of Dandelion fanfare, along with coloring activities and face painting. Special guest "Dan D"-the color's character persona-surprised and delighted kids, posing for photo ops and inspiring creativity.

And since the day was all about Dandelion, even Dan D, the ambassador of creativity-who loves to travel, make art, and argue that dandelions aren't weeds-had a surprise waiting for him, his number one fan, Dandelion Girl.

"Dandelion has been my favorite color ever since I learned to color," said @_lakenzo_, whose passion for all things Dandelion comes to life on TikTok. "Having the 24-count pack on the first day of school, Dandelion was the first crayon I reached for – the first crayon that would get worn out until I had to pull off the wrapper. This crayon is part of my childhood – it feels like a dream to be here right now. My inner child is so excited to have Dandelion come back and have its time in the sun again."

Dandelion is featured as part of the Crayola Limited Edition retired crayon color collection, now available at retailers nationwide in an assortment of products including crayons, markers and colored pencils, activity kits and themed coloring books. The products are available now throughout 2025. Crayola will continue to amplify the year-long celebration of the retired colors through partners and "surprises" throughout the year, especially during key seasonal moments such as back-to-school and holiday.

For more information about the Limited Edition colors, characters, and products, visit .

