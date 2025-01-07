Japan, US Fms Agree To Bolster Relationship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Jan 7 (KUNA) -- Japanese Foreign Takeshi Iwaya and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken agreed on Tuesday to continue working closely together to "further uphold and bolster the Japan-US relationship, which has become stronger than ever," Japan's Foreign said.

At their talks in Tokyo, Iwaya and Blinken stressed the importance of implementing cooperation to further strengthen the Japan-US alliance deterrence and response capabilities, based on the outcomes of bilateral "two-plus-two" security talks last July, the ministry said in a press release.

The two ministers strongly condemned the intermediate-range ballistic missile launch by North Korea on Monday, and reaffirmed the importance of the close coordination, including on policies toward North Korea, such as the nuclear and missile issues, between Japan and the US and trilateral cooperation involving South Korea.

In addition, they shed the light on the bilateral cooperation on regional situations, such as issues related to China, and the situation in the Middle East and Ukraine, accoriding to the ministry.

The two top diplomats also exchanged views on the economy, such as the acquisition of US Steel Corporation by Nippon Steel Corp, which was blocked by US President Joe Biden earelir this month, and reaffirmed the importance of bilateral economic relations, including investments by Japanese companies in the US.

While expressing his gratitude to Blinken for his contribution to the Japan-US relations, Iwaya said, "I am committed to raising Japan-US alliance to new heights." "Japan and the US have become global partners to uphold and bolster the free and open international order based on the rule of law," said Iwaya, referring to the closer cooperation of like-minded countries, including those with South Korea, the Philippines, Australia and India.

In response, Blinken said the US attaches to our alliance and partnership with Japan as well as the broader region, according to the State Department.

Blinken arrived in Tokyo late night on Monday from Seoul on a three-nation tour that will also take him to France. (end)

