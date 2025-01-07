Canadian PM Quits Under Pressure From Own Party
KABUL (Pajhwok): Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced he will step down and end his nine-year term, wilting under pressure from his own party.
Trudeau said he would stay in office until his Liberal Party chose a new leader, and that parliament would be prorogued – or suspended – until 24 March, the BBC reported.
Addressing a press conference on Monday, Trudeau said:“This country deserves a real choice in the next election and it has become clear to me that if I'm having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election,”
He told journalists in Ottawa“Last night, over dinner, I told my kids about the decision that I'm sharing with you today.”
He also spoke of his intention to resign as party chief after the selection its next leader through a robust nationwide competitive process.
Liberal Party President Sachit Mehra said a meeting of the party's board of directors would be held this week to begin the process of selecting a new leader.
In a statement, he said:“Liberals across the country are immensely grateful to Justin Trudeau for more than a decade of leadership to our party and the country.”
