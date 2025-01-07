Dose Unveils Smart Band-Aid To Transform Drug Delivery

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Revolutionizing Drug Delivery and Management

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dose is set to unveil its innovative smart patch system at CES 2025. Designed to resemble a simple band-aid, the Dose Patch is a highly agile drug delivery system that transforms how medications are delivered, combining convenience with precision patient monitoring.

Each Dose Patch automates medication schedules, releasing precisely timed doses directly through the skin and into the bloodstream. Acting as a "smart band-aid," it supports a variety of regimens while providing healthcare professionals with real-time data on patient adherence/compliance and progress. By simplifying medication management, Dose aims to make treatment easier for patients and more effective for clinicians. "Dose is designed to address critical challenges in medication delivery and management," said Luke Heron, founder of Dose. "Our platform is designed to provide a seamless experience for patients while equipping healthcare professionals with the tools they need to deliver better care."

The Dose Patch embodies a leap forward in drug delivery, combining precision engineering with user-friendly design. Its micro-engineered system ensures medications are delivered precisely and consistently, automating dosing schedules to maintain optimal therapeutic levels. Integrated with a companion app, the patch offers real-time insights into patient adherence, empowering healthcare providers to monitor progress and adjust treatment plans without the need for frequent in-person visits.

Designed to blend effortlessly into everyday life, the Dose Patch is intended to be as easy to use as applying a band-aid. This simplicity, paired with its advanced capabilities, positions Dose as a transformative solution for patients, clinicians and pharmaceutical companies alike, addressing the complexities of medication management while keeping care personal and effective.

About Dose

Dose is a smart transdermal patch system designed to optimize medication delivery and management. By integrating advanced dosing technology with real-time monitoring capabilities, Dose simplifies therapy for patients and healthcare providers, offering a scalable platform adaptable to a broad range of pharmaceutical applications.

CES 2025 is the world's premier technology event, showcasing groundbreaking innovations across industries. This year's highlights include Nvidia's highly anticipated new chip launches, Sony's unveiling of its first electric vehicle, and a host of advancements in AI, healthcare, and sustainable technology. As the ultimate platform for innovation, CES brings together leading companies and visionary entrepreneurs to shape the future of technology and its impact on the world, with 150,000 delegates expected to attend this week.

