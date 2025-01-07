Trump reiterates support for Israel's ongoing actions in

(MENAFN) The U.S. President-elect, Donald Trump, has once again reiterated his support for Israel's ongoing actions in Gaza, calling the situation a war against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip. During an interview on Monday with the American radio station "Salem," issued a stark warning, saying that Israeli prisoners must be released or else "all hell will break loose." His statement underscored his firm stance in support of the Zionist amid the ongoing conflict.



Trump made it clear that his support for Israel remains unwavering, adding that the Gaza war has lasted longer than expected. His comments were reminiscent of similar threats he made last month, where he demanded the release of Israeli prisoners from Gaza before he formally takes office on January 20, 2025. He warned that if the prisoners were not freed by then, the situation in the Middle East would worsen significantly, escalating tensions in the region.



In response, Palestinian resistance groups made it clear that such threats would not impact their decisions, asserting that they would only release Israeli captives through an agreement that ensures Palestinian rights and ends the occupation of Gaza. This statement highlights the Palestinian resistance's firm stance on negotiating for their rights and ending the Israeli occupation.



Trump has a long history of expressing strong support for Israel and its actions, often aligning with the Zionist regime's policies and actions in the region. Even prior to his second presidential term, he condemned pro-Palestinian demonstrations at U.S. universities and colleges and criticized President Joe Biden for not doing enough to support Israel, further demonstrating his alignment with Zionist interests.

