UN expresses concern over freezing deaths of babies in Gaza

(MENAFN) The United Nations has expressed grave concern over the freezing deaths of babies in Gaza, following the death of another toddler from hypothermia. This brings the total number of such deaths in the region to eight, as the extreme cold continues to claim young lives in the war-torn strip. UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric informed reporters on Monday about the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, citing reports from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and the of Health, which confirmed the death of a one-month-old child due to hypothermia. This marks the eighth child fatality from the cold within just three weeks.



Hypothermia, a medical condition in which the body’s temperature drops below 35°C, occurs when an individual is exposed to extreme cold for prolonged periods and cannot maintain body heat. Dujarric highlighted that these deaths could have been prevented had the necessary resources and protective items been available to the families. The lack of access to such essentials has led to tragic losses, especially among vulnerable children in Gaza.



Dujarric also noted that OCHA continues to receive daily reports of civilian casualties across Gaza, with ongoing hostilities resulting in widespread injuries, deaths, and destruction. He emphasized that civilians, as well as civilian infrastructure, including humanitarian aid, convoys, and activists, must be protected under international humanitarian law.



Additionally, Dujarric condemned the Israeli shelling of a UN school and mentioned the ongoing restrictions imposed by Israeli authorities on access to northern Gaza. Over the past three days, three separate UN attempts to reach these areas were met with Israeli opposition, further complicating efforts to provide assistance to those in need.

