Iranian ports load, unload 175M tons of cargo in 9 months

(MENAFN) In the first nine months of the Iranian year (from March 20 to December 21, 2024), Iran's ports handled almost 175 million tons of cargo, as reported by the Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO). This included 20.83 million tons of oil goods and 39.55 million tons of non-oil goods that were unloaded, making the total unloading operations reach 60.38 million tons. On the loading side, Iran's ports saw the movement of 58.84 million tons of oil goods and 55.77 million tons of non-oil goods, which brought the total loading operations to 114.61 million tons. Combined, the loading and unloading operations accounted for a total of 174.99 million tons, with 79.67 million tons of oil goods and 95.32 million tons of non-oil goods.



In addition to the bulk cargo handled, Iran’s ports also saw an increase in container traffic, with a total of 2.33 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) processed, marking a 14 percent rise compared to 2.05 million TEUs during the same period in 2023. This growth in container handling demonstrates enhanced operational efficiency and a growing volume of trade passing through the ports.



Iran's port infrastructure has played a vital role in supporting this growth. The country’s ports, with a total nominal capacity exceeding 260 million tons per year, are equipped to handle a diverse range of both oil and non-oil goods. Major ports, like Shahid Rajaei Port in Hormozgan Province, contribute significantly to Iran's trade activity due to their strategic location and advanced infrastructure.



Ongoing investments in port infrastructure have further improved operational efficiency, particularly in the areas of loading and unloading processes. These improvements have led to reduced turnaround times for vessels, enabling Iran's ports to handle more cargo in less time, thus boosting the overall efficiency of the country's maritime trade.

