Bitget Launches BIOUSDT For Futures Trading And Trading Bots

(MENAFN- Chainwire)
Victoria, Seychelles, January 7th, 2025, Chainwire
Bitget , the leading Cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, is excited to announce the launch of BIOUSDT for futures trading with a maximum leverage of 75x. Additionally, Bitget now supports futures trading bots for BIOUSDT, starting January 3, 2025 (UTC+8).
BIO is an open Network for biotech acceleration, directing funding to the most promising early-stage scientific endeavors. By leveraging its unique protocol, BIO enables patients, scientists, and biotech innovators to collectively fund, build, and own tokenized biotech portfolios. The BIO protocol fosters funding, incentives, and liquidity, catalyzing an on-chain scientific economy.
BIO is now exclusively available for futures trading on the platform with a maximum leverage of 75x. Bitget continues to provide advanced tools and features, empowering traders to navigate the dynamic cryptocurrency market with confidence and precision. In addition to futures trading, BIO can be traded on Bitget's markets, used for copy trading, and utilized with trading bots. Bitget's trading bots enable users to receive trading signals, effectively alerting them to opportune moments for trading USDT-M perpetual futures.
This initiative aligns with Bitget's efforts to enhance the trading experience for its community. The addition of BIO further shows Bitget's focus on supporting the growth of blockchain ecosystems, empowering users to capture opportunities in the fast-evolving Web3 space.
For more information, users can visit here.
About Bitget
Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.
Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA , in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.
For more information, users can visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet
For media inquiries, please contact:
Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to their Terms of Use .
MENAFN07012025007842016840ID1109062130
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.