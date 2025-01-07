Russian Accomplice Facing Trial In Vinnytsia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A resident of Tulchyn who passed sensitive data on Ukraine's Defense Forces' units and fortifications to the Russian intelligence agency will be put on trial in Vinnytsia region.





This was reported by the press service of the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office, Ukrinform reports.

Photo: Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office

"The Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office has forwarded to court an indictment against a 40-year-old resident of Tulchyn, a citizen of Ukraine born in Russia, on charges of high treason committed under martial law," the report says.

The perpetrator is accused of proactively agreeing to carry out intelligence missions in the interest of Russia, which was to collect and transmit data on Ukrainian military units and fortifications.

He collected information through personal observation, searching for information on the internet, and directly communicating with third parties who were oblivious of his intentions. He then transmitted the sensitive data to a Russian FSB operative via Telegram.

The investigation established that the culprit would transfer to the enemy geographical coordinates of the military bases and training grounds in several cities across Vinnytsia region, as well as data on the eastbound movement of military equipment along the local motorway.

He also personally visited the village, where he recorded the existing fortifications and handed their exact coordinates to the Russian handler.

The suspect is currently in custody.

The specified crime is punishable by 15 years or life imprisonment.

The pre-trial inquiry is being run by the investigative department of the SBU Office in Vinnytsia region.

As reported, in September 2024, a 51-year-old resident of Haisyn, Vinnytsia region, was charged with treason for allegedly handing the Russians sensitive data on the military equipment supply routes.

The title photo is illustrative