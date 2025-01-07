Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Grows, Driven By Rising Demand For Energy-Efficient & Sustainable Cooling Solutions.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Data-Center-Liquid-Cooling

The data center liquid cooling is growing rapidly, driven by the need for energy-efficient and sustainable cooling solutions.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Data Center Liquid Cooling Market was valued at USD 2.99 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 17.28 Billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.54% from 2024 to 2032.Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Grows with Demand for Sustainable, Energy-Efficient SolutionsThe data center liquid cooling market is witnessing rapid growth as demand for efficient and sustainable cooling solutions rises. With AI workloads, cloud computing, and high-density servers generating unprecedented heat, traditional air-cooling systems fall short. Liquid cooling, renowned for superior heat dissipation and energy efficiency, enables higher server density while reducing power consumption and carbon emissions. Tech giants like Microsoft, Google, and Alibaba Cloud have adopted advanced solutions, including immersion cooling, to manage heat efficiently. Startups like Submer and Iceotope are also innovating with modular, eco-friendly designs.Sustainability further accelerates liquid cooling's growth as governments push to reduce the 1–2% of global energy consumed by data centers. Compact, liquid-cooled systems support edge computing in confined spaces, while integration with renewable energy, such as solar power, enhances green operations. Despite upfront costs, long-term savings make liquid cooling vital for future-ready data centers.Get Sample Copy of Reprt:The major key players along with their products areSchneider Electric - EcoAisle Liquid Cooling SystemVertiv Group - Liebert VIC (Vertiv Immersion Cooling)Asetek - RackCDU Direct-to-Chip Liquid CoolingCoolIT Systems - Direct Liquid Cooling (DLC) SolutionsRittal GmbH - LCP DX Liquid Cooling PackageFujitsu Limited - Liquid Immersion Cooling SystemSubmer - SmartPodX Immersion CoolingIceotope Technologies - Ku:l Immersion CoolingNortek Air Solutions – ServerCool Liquid CoolingMidas Green Technologies - Immersion Cooling SystemGreen Revolution Cooling (GRC) - CarnotJet Immersion Cooling SystemChilldyne - Negative Pressure Liquid Cooling SystemHuawei Technologies - FusionModule2000 Liquid CoolingDell Technologies - Direct Liquid Cooling SolutionSupermicro – SuperBlade with Liquid CoolingLenovo - NeptuneTM Liquid CoolingLiquidStack - Two-Phase Liquid Cooling SystemIBM Corporation - Cool Blue Liquid CoolingAdvanced Cooling Technologies, Inc. (ACT) - Heat Pipe Heat ExchangersAlfa Laval - Heat Transfer Systems for Data CentersBy Component, Solutions Lead While Services Experience Fastest Growth in Data Center Liquid Cooling MarketThe Solution segment led the data center liquid cooling market in 2023, capturing a 58.23% revenue share. Growth is driven by demand for advanced systems like direct-to-chip and immersion cooling, especially in hyperscale and colocation data centers powered by Google and Microsoft. Rising focus on energy efficiency and carbon footprint reduction, along with increased AI and high-performance computing applications, ensures this segment's continued dominance.The Services segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to increasing demand for specialized expertise in system deployment, maintenance, and consulting. Complex liquid cooling systems require performance optimization and regulatory compliance, driving outsourcing needs. With growing installations in edge and hyperscale data centers, the demand for smooth operations and fluid management will accelerate robust growth in this segment.By Data Center Type, Hyperscale Leads While Colocation Data Center See Fastest Growth in Liquid Cooling MarketHyperscale data centers dominated the data center liquid cooling market in 2023, accounting for a 42.78% revenue share. Advanced cooling technologies enable these facilities to manage substantial heat loads, improve energy efficiency, and reduce carbon footprints. With tech giants like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon investing heavily, hyperscale data centers will maintain dominance as AI, cloud services, and 5G continue to expand.Colocation data centers are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR, driven by SMEs seeking cost-effective IT infrastructure. Liquid cooling allows colocation providers to support higher server densities and meet energy efficiency standards. Growing demand for green IT, edge computing, and IoT further accelerates this trend, positioning liquid cooling as essential for scalable, sustainable colocation data center growth.Enquiry Before Buy:North America Leads While Asia-Pacific Sees Fastest Growth in Data Center Liquid Cooling MarketNorth America dominated the data center liquid cooling market in 2023 with a 39.28% revenue share, driven by key hyperscale operators like Google, Microsoft, and AWS. High AI, cloud computing, and big data workloads are increasing server densities, boosting demand for advanced cooling solutions. Government incentives for energy-efficient technologies and sustainability, alongside growing investments in green IT, solidify North America's leadership as the market for hyperscale and 5G data centers expands.Asia-Pacific is set to register the fastest CAGR, fueled by digitalization, cloud adoption, and investments in hyperscale and colocation data centers. Growing data traffic from IoT, 5G, and edge computing in countries like China, India, and Japan is driving the demand for liquid cooling. Government support for energy efficiency and sustainability, coupled with large-scale investments, positions the region for rapid growth in the data center sector, with liquid cooling playing a key role in meeting energy-efficient technology demands.Key Developments in the Data Center Liquid Cooling MarketOn December 10, 2024, Schneider Electric announced new AI-ready data center solutions aimed at addressing the energy and sustainability challenges posed by AI workloads.On November 18, 2024, Vertiv and Compass Datacenters announced a collaboration to create a hybrid air and liquid cooling solution designed for high-density AI applications.Access Full Report:About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Akash Anand

SNS Insider | Strategy and Stats

+1 415-230-0044

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.