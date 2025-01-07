GMC Srinagar Warns Students Against Alcohol, Drug Use In Hostels

The notice, signed by the Warden of the hostel, was prompted by the discovery of alcohol bottles during a recent inspection.

Complaints have also been received about some hostel inmates engaging in the consumption of alcohol and drugs, activities strictly prohibited under hostel rules and the law.

The warden emphasized that such behavior not only violates legal and institutional guidelines but also contradicts the values upheld by the hostel. Residents have been reminded that possession, use, or distribution of prohibited substances will result in severe consequences, including legal action and immediate eviction without prior notice.

The administration has urged all residents to strictly adhere to the hostel's rules and regulations to maintain a conducive and disciplined environment. This announcement reflects the hostel administration's commitment to maintaining a safe and lawful environment for students, with zero tolerance for substance abuse.

Meanwhile, Social media platforms are flooded with anger and messages of anguish, with many calling“These are the future doctors of our state, what to expect from these so called doctors, society should take action against these doctors”, another user states“Why warning? Police must investigate and whosoever is responsible must be punished as per the law”. (ANB)

