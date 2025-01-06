VI Tourism Summit 2025

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) TORTOLA, BVI – The of tourism, culture, and sustainable development, in partnership with the British Virgin Islands Board and the British Virgin Islands Yachting, Hotel and Association (BVIYHTA), is set to host the much-anticipated Virgin Islands Tourism Summit 2025. The event will take place on 16-17 January at the Peter Island resort, bringing together key stakeholders to discuss, share, and collaborate on shaping the future of tourism in the Virgin Islands.

According to Sasha Flax, assistant secretary in the ministry of tourism, culture, and sustainable development, the summit aims to foster meaningful dialogue that will inform the development of the National Tourism Policy.

“The ministry and its partners are working tirelessly to make this event a success. As a Territory which relies on tourism, we understand the need to get inventive, hence the tourism summit. This is your chance to engage with key stakeholders, share your insights, and collaborate on shaping the future of tourism in the Virgin Islands,” said Flax.

Participants will have the opportunity to engage in dynamic panel discussions and breakout sessions, addressing critical topics such as“The government's role in tourism” and“visitor management and tourist experiences.” The summit will also feature presentations from local and regional tourism experts, offering valuable insights into global trends and best practices.

Clive McCoy, director of the BVI Tourist Board, expressed strong support for the summit, highlighting its importance for all stakeholders in the tourism and hospitality sector.“I encourage all stakeholders to register for this summit. You all have ideas and great contributions to make, and together, we can achieve a more vibrant and renewed tourism product that we all can feel proud of,” he said.

Sharon Flax Brutus, interim executive director of the British Virgin Islands Yachting, Hotel and Tourism Association, also emphasised the critical nature of this event.

“The Virgin Islands Tourism Summit 2025 is a vital opportunity for all stakeholders, from the public and private sectors, to come together, share insights, and shape the future of our industry. Collaboration between the Government, the BVI Tourist Board, and the BVIYHTA is key to ensuring that the British Virgin Islands remains a premier destination.”

