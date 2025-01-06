Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA -- The Arab Parliament awarded the 'Leader Medal' to Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa in recognition of his outstanding efforts in serving Arab interests and supporting joint Arab action.

ADEN -- Kuwait's Namaa Charity, part of the Social Reform Society, has distributed blankets and winter clothing to more than 1,000 individuals in Yemen's Marib and Ibb governorates.

BEIRUT -- The Lebanese Command announced that its units have begun deploying in Naqoura, in coordination with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), after the Israeli occupation withdrew from it.

MUSCAT -- The GCC Statistical Center announced that consumer price data showed an increase in the average inflation rate in GCC countries by the end of September 2024 by 1.5 percent, compared to the same month in 2023.

WASHINGTON -- Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared his intention to resign from his position after nine years as premier. (end) mb

