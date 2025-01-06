Maqelepo Snubs Hearing

(MENAFN- The Post) MASERU

THE embattled deputy leader of the Basotho Action Party (BAP), Motlatsi Maqelepo, says he will not appear before the party's disciplinary committee to answer charges of plotting against the party leader.

Maqelepo was supposed to have appeared before the committee yesterday after leader, Professor Nqosa Mahao, notified him of the date of the hearing.

“I have not appeared before that committee and I will not,” Maqelepo told thepost last night

“This party belongs to its members who are represented by the national conference, which I expect to bring a lasting solution between me and the party leader,” he said.

“I've since lobbied publicly for the convening of the national conference to solve the impasse between me and the leader but the central executive committee is ignoring that.”

Maqelepo, who risks being expelled from the party by the central executive committee rallying behind Professor Mahao, said no one is above the national conference in the party.

“I know that they will declare that I have been expelled from the party but I will simply respond by appealing to the national conference which has the last say,” he said.

Maqelepo, who has challenged Professor Mahao and the central executive committee's decision to charge him instead of calling the national conference to solve their differences, said even a court's decision cannot overrule the conference's decision as to how the party should be run

He said even if the Mahao faction wins the case in court, charge him and ultimately expel him from the party“I would appeal to the national conference which has the final say”.

“In the end, it is the owners of this party who will give direction and all of us will be bound by their decisions,” he said.

“The court may find that the central executive committee may bring charges against me, which it can and find me guilty so that I am expelled from the party, but the court cannot order the national conference to uphold the decisions of the committee.”

His fate, he said, is in the hands of the national conference which Professor Mahao and the central executive committee are doing everything in their power to avoid.

He said it is surprising that Professor Mahao, a law lecturer of high standing, has decided to bring charges against him in the face of the court case that is challenging that decision

“This issue is sub judice,” he said, adding that Professor Mahao“should know better”.

“He is leading a party that professes the rule of law as its cornerstone.”

The BAP spokesman, Teboho Lehloenya, said Maqelepo“is denying himself an opportunity to be heard”.

“The disciplinary committee will make its findings based on evidence placed before it and it will not have heard his defence,” Lehloenya said.

“The letter from the leader specifies that the hearing will proceed in his absence should he choose not to attend,” he said

“When he does not defend himself, it is obvious that we who will testify against him will be heard alone.”

Lehloenya said, however, even after expelling Maqelepo from the party if that will be the decision it will not be easy to make him relinquish the BAP proportional representation seat in parliament.

The National Assembly Electoral Act, he said, has too many holes that have to be filled.

“It does not provide for a recall of a proportional representation member by a party,” he said, adding that“parties are at the mercy of the Speaker”.

Maqelepo stands accused of organising a faction to remove Mahao from the leadership position and writing Prime Minister Sam Matekane urging him to take unspecified action against the party leadership.

He is also accused of hosting a prohibited meeting of Berea and Maseru districts' constituencies, urging constituents not to support the party financially, threatening the BAP secretary general Lepolesa Makutoane with violence, and defying conditions of his suspension by holding party meetings.

