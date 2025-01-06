BIC: Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement

Clichy, France – January 6, 2025

Under the liquidity contract entered into between SOCIETE BIC and NATIXIS ODDO BHF, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account as of 31 December 2024:



12,955 shares €2,583,022.41

Is it reminded that, at the time of implementation of the liquidity contract, the following assets appeared:



13,169 shares €2,390,514.77

From July 1 to December 31, 2024 the following transactions were negotiated:



2,707 purchases 2,560 sales

During the same period, the traded volume amounted to:



259,490 shares for €15,834,547.10 purchases 276,398 shares for €16,851,148.58 sales

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

About BIC

A global leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC's commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and trusted products has established BIC as a symbol of reliability and innovation. With a presence in over 160 countries, and over 14,000 team members worldwide, BIC's portfolio includes iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-ColorTM, BodyMark®, Cello®, Cristal®, Inkbox®, BIC Kids®, LuckyTM, Rocketbook®, Tattly®, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ LoadTM, EZ Reach®, BIC® FlexTM, Soleil®, Tangle Teezer® and more. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, BIC is also recognized for its steadfast commitment to sustainability and education. For more, visit and to see BIC's full range of products visit . Follow BIC on LinkedIn , Instagram , YouTube and TikTok .

Contacts