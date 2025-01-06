Jolly X TPE 2025 Booth 27023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jolly CannabisLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jolly Cannabis Set to Shine at TPE 2025 in Las Vegas.New Year, New Innovations: Jolly Unveils Fresh Packaging, Exciting New Products, and More.Jolly Cannabis, a leader in premium cannabis products, is thrilled to announce its participation at the Total Product Expo (TPE) 2025, taking place January 29-31 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Visit us at Booth 27023 to kick off the year with exciting new offerings, innovations, and an elevated vision for 2025.New Year, New Products:Jolly Cannabis set to launch of several exciting new products, including:-Jolly CBD Dog Treats – Premium, pet-friendly treats designed to promote calm and well-being for your furry friends.-Pre-Rolled Cones – Expertly crafted for a smooth, consistent experience every time.-Nighttime Sleep Gummies – A delicious and therapeutic way to unwind, featuring carefully balanced formulations for relaxation and restful sleep.-CBD Disposable Vape Device – All new devices, convenient, stylish, and packed with Jolly's signature premium CBD.-Fresh Packaging – Our newly designed packaging is sleek, eco-friendly, and crafted to enhance the customer experience.Why Visit Jolly at TPE 2025?The Total Product Expo is the perfect platform for Jolly Cannabis to showcase its commitment to quality, innovation, and consumer wellness. Attendees will have the opportunity to:-Explore Jolly's new product lineup and sample our latest innovations.-Meet our team of cannabis experts and learn more about what sets Jolly apart.-Network with industry professionals and discover the future of cannabis with Jolly.“As we step into 2025, Jolly Cannabis is focused on expanding our product offerings to meet the evolving needs of our customers as well as compliance with state and federal regulations,” said Jolly Cannabis.“TPE 2025 marks an exciting opportunity to connect with partners and consumers as we launch a range of groundbreaking products designed to elevate and enhance everyday life.”About Jolly Cannabis:Jolly Cannabis is dedicated to producing high-quality cannabis products that bring joy and wellness to consumers. With a commitment to all natural ingredients, regulation compliance, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, Jolly continues to lead the way in the cannabis industry with products that consumers can trust in a hectic space.Visit Us at Booth 27023:Don't miss your chance to connect with Jolly Cannabis at TPE 2025 in Las Vegas! Join us at Booth 27023 and be among the first to experience our new lineup of innovative products.For more information, please visitDisclaimer: All Jolly Cannabis products contain less than 0.3% THC and are fully compliant with federal regulations under the 2018 Farm Bill.

