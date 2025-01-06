Circana Announces Its 2025 Consumer Electronics Industry Performance Award Winners

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Circana recognizes the outstanding achievements of today's leading consumer brands with it's ninth annual awards LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAS VEGAS, NV - Jan. 6, 2025 - CircanaTM , a leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior, today announced the winners of its 2025 Consumer (CE) Performance Awards. The 9th annual awards program, timed with CES, celebrates brand leaders in the consumer industry based on top increases in share in North America, fastest turning brand per item in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and top e-commerce market share gain. “As the technology industry begins to drive a return to growth, we are thrilled to recognize the companies at the forefront of the ascent,” said Ian Hamilton, president, Global Hardlines at Circana.“This year's winners are helping to set the tone for great things to come for the industry as a whole. Congratulations to all the winners!” Circana 2025 Consumer Electronics Industry Performance Awards Top Increase in North American Market Share

Category Winner TVs TCL Portable Power Packs Anker Mirrorless DLC Canon Camcorders DJI Fitness Trackers Oura

Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, U.S., Canada, Mexico, 12 months ending October 2024

Top E-commerce U.S. Market Share

Category Winner TVs Samsung Soundbars Samsung

Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, U.S. dollar share, 12 months ending October 2024

Top In-Store U.S. Market Share

Category Winner TVs Samsung Soundbars Sonos

Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, U.S. dollar share, 12 months ending October 2024

Fastest-turning Brand Per Item

Category Winner U.S. Gaming PCs (Notebooks and Desktop) HP Canada Gaming PCs (Notebooks and Desktop) iBUYPOWER Mexico Gaming PCs (Notebooks and Desktop) Acer U.S. Party/Tower Speakers Monster Canada Party/Tower Speakers JBL Mexico Party/Tower Speakers JBL U.S. Creator Vivitar Canada Creator Canon Mexico Creator GoPro

Source: Circana, Store-Level Enabled Retail Tracking, U.S. dollar sales, 3 months ending October 2024

Based on weighted dollar velocity per item for brands with distribution in retailers that represent at least 10% of Circana tracked CE sales.

Creator is defined as digital cameras, memory cards, PC mics, and imaging accessories.

U.S. Emerging Leaders

Category Winner System Controller Ecobee Creator Insta360 Projectors Vankyo

Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, U.S. dollar sales, 12 months ending October 2024

Based on brands with between $10M-$100M in sales this year in the U.S.

About Circana

Circana is a leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior. Through superior technology, advanced analytics, cross-industry data, and deep expertise, we provide clarity that helps almost 7,000 of the world's leading brands and retailers take action and unlock business growth. We understand more about the complete consumer, the complete store, and the complete wallet so our clients can go beyond the data to apply insights, ignite innovation, meet consumer demand, and outpace the competition. Learn more at circana.com .

Attachment

Circana 2025 Consumer Electronics Industry Performance Awards

CONTACT: Janine Marshall Circana 516-625-2356 ...