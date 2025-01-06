FLIR: First Choice For Security At Intersec 2025

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) FLIR will highlight its industry-leading security and safety solutions at Intersec 2025 (Dubai World Trade Centre, 14-16 January), specifically focusing on visible cameras, thermal cameras and radar systems for use in challenging environmental conditions and applications. Whether it is 24/7 perimeter monitoring, long-distance intrusion detection or fire protection, visitors to Booth SA H11 will discover that FLIR has the optimal solution.

A case in point is the FLIR Quasar Premium Bullet AI digital visual camera for the intelligent monitoring of outdoor sites in demanding environments. The Quasar Premium Bullet AI captures critical evidential and forensic video in 5 MP or 4K Ultra HD. Notably, it integrates FLIR Deep Neural Network (DNN) based Edge AI video analytics to detect and accurately classify humans and vehicles, while the adoption of FLIR Nexus enables object geo-tracking.

FLIR Nexus brings edge communication to FLIR security solutions, allowing users to monitor activities in real time. This seamless connection permits FLIR devices to communicate with each other, ensuring the end-to-end detection and tracking of targets.

Also in the spotlight at Intersec 2025 will be another 5 MP network camera, the FLIR Quasar Premium Mini-Dome AI. This discreet surveillance camera utilises high-end cybersecurity safeguards, providing advanced AI, video analytics and situational awareness in challenging operation conditions.

Another technology prominent on the booth of FLIR will be thermal security cameras. Thermal cameras excel in challenging conditions like fog, dust and complete darkness, making them ideal for 24/7 perimeter monitoring and long-distance intrusion detection.

Thermal imaging solutions on display are set to include the FC-Series AI-R thermal radiometric camera for the detection of hot spots and combustion risks in harsh outdoor environments and remote areas. Upon detecting a significant temperature change, the camera promptly sends an alarm to the Video Management System (VMS) for swift deployment of response tactics. FLIR's United VMS, which supports pan/tilt/zoom (PTZ) tracking, offers enhanced cybersecurity, analytics and integration with third-party systems.

Elsewhere on the booth, visitors will discover the FLIR FC-Series AI thermal analytics security camera: a reliable, cost-effective way to protect perimeters from intrusion. AI analytics capability enhances situational awareness and incident detection, enabling users to make informed response decisions.

Also at Intersec will be the FLIR FH-Series R multi-spectral fixed camera for early fire detection, which integrates thermal imaging with 4K visible imaging to provide rapid visual verification of hot spots before they ignite. This technology is particularly useful in industrial facilities, warehouses and fuel storage areas. Show visitors will also be able to see a model from the same product family, the FLIR FH-Series R PTZ, which offers fixed pan-tilt-zoom capabilities.

From a radar perspective, FLIR has plenty to offer. Advanced radar solutions, available in both long-range and short-range options, offer the precise detection and tracking of objects such as people and vehicles, making them particularly effective for perimeter security.

At Intersec, FLIR is set to showcase its Elara R-290 compact commercial ground radar for the early detection and warning of intruders. Radars can track targets in all weather and lighting conditions, offering position intelligence via dynamic mapping of humans (200m range) and vehicles (400m range) in real time.

Incorporating advanced imaging and radar solutions can be a game-changer for any security, safety or fire protection project. However, true customer advantage and added value requires more than the deployment of technology alone. It requires a strategic combination of expertise, cutting-edge technology, innovation and forward-thinking vision. This is where FLIR excels, as visitors to the booth at Intersec 2025 will discover when they engage with FLIR's friendly team of expert professionals.