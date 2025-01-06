Artificial intelligence takes center stage at CES 2025

(MENAFN) The highly anticipated annual Consumer Show (CES) begins in Las Vegas on Tuesday, with organizers focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) as one of the central themes of the event, which will run through Friday.



Gary Shapiro, the CEO of the Consumer Association (CTA), shared insights in an interview on FOX Business' The Claman Countdown, noting that CES 2025 will feature more groundbreaking innovations than ever before, with AI playing a major role in many of the discussions and displays.



"Out of the 4,500 exhibitors, a significant number—especially the major ones—will be showcasing AI-powered technologies," Shapiro explained. He highlighted prominent tech giants such as LG and Samsung, which will be demonstrating how AI is transforming industries like smartphones, smart homes, and televisions.



Shapiro emphasized that AI is becoming increasingly embedded in a wide variety of consumer devices. Personal computers, for instance, will be a major topic for chip manufacturers, who will highlight the role of AI in enhancing computing power and performance. Additionally, automakers are expected to unveil how AI is revolutionizing the driving experience and boosting safety features. Other companies will demonstrate AI’s contribution to efficiency and productivity across different sectors.



