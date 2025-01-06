V2X Announces Interest Expense Savings Through Successful Term Loan Repricing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

RESTON, Va., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X, , (NYSE: VVX ), announces it has successfully repriced its $900 million First Lien Term Loan at 2.25%.

"I'm pleased to announce the successful repricing of our First Lien Term Loan, which is expected to generate notable interest expense savings over the next several years and enhance our overall cost of capital," said Shawn Mural, Senior Vice President and Chief Officer at V2X. "This repricing further improves our annual interest margin by 50 basis points and represents

135 basis points of savings that V2X has achieved on its First Lien Term Loan since October 2023. This outcome is a testament to the strength of our business and is another positive step in our efforts to increase shareholder value."



About V2X

V2X builds innovative solutions that integrate physical and digital environments by aligning people, actions, and technology. V2X is embedded in all elements of a critical mission's lifecycle to enhance readiness, optimize resource management, and boost security. The company provides innovation spanning national security, defense, civilian, and international markets. With a global team of approximately 16,000 professionals, V2X enables mission success by injecting AI and machine learning capabilities to meet today's toughest challenges across all operational domains.

Investor Contact

Mike Smith, CFA

Vice President, Treasury, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

[email protected]

719-637-5773

Media Contact

Angelica Spanos Deoudes

Director, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

571-338-5195

