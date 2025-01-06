NEWARK, Del, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global thermal inkjet printer is projected to grow from an estimated USD 2.82 billion in 2025 to USD 4.22 billion by 2035, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% over the forecast period. This growth trajectory builds on the revenue of USD 2.71 billion generated in 2024, fueled by increased demand across industries, particularly food & beverage, e-commerce, and pharmaceuticals.

The thermal inkjet printer Industry is driven by increasing demand for precise, high-speed, and cost-effective printing solutions across industries. These printers are widely adopted in sectors such as packaging, healthcare, and consumer goods for applications like product labeling, barcoding, and variable data printing. Their ability to deliver high-resolution output on various substrates, coupled with low maintenance requirements, makes them a preferred choice for businesses prioritizing efficiency and quality.

Key trends shaping the Industry include advancements in ink formulations, enabling compatibility with diverse materials like plastics, metals, and glass. Additionally, the shift towards eco-friendly, water-based inks aligns with global sustainability goals, attracting environmentally conscious manufacturers. The integration of smart technologies, such as IoT-enabled printers, is further enhancing operational efficiency by providing real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance.

Geographically, emerging economies in Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to witness robust growth due to the expanding manufacturing sector and increased adoption of automated packaging solutions. The e-commerce boom and rising demand for customizable packaging are also fueling market expansion.

How does Eye-catching Printing attracting Customers Generate Demand for the Thermal Inkjet Printer?

Packaging printing by thermal printing is becoming very popular. The technology is portable and makes it easier than ever to produce packaging labels of higher quality. Customers can quickly recognize a product by its label on a long shelf of competing goods. The label may contain a range of information that aids consumers in making decisions. On the label, there are imaginative images, logos, product messaging, and even details about the sustainability of the materials used to make the product. The thermal inkjet printer produces eye-catching designs that may draw clients' attention.

Without the need for toner or ribbons, contemporary thermal printer can create color labels and flexible packaging. The zero ink printing technology, which is currently offered for a variety of packaging applications is now developed and this will create a huge growth opportunity for the target market.

How does the Versatile Printing Ability of the Thermal Inkjet Printer Propel the Demand?

The thermal inkjet printer is capable enough to print on various types of paper such as plain paper, textured stationery, glossy paper, etc., and on fabrics, while the conventional laser printers are designed to print on A4 size papers. Also, the thermal inkjet printer is used for marking and coding on various substrates such as plastic containers, films, bags, pouches, etc. The Inkjet printer head has no contact with the substrate to be printed upon, hence even the large substrate can be printed by a small printer. The inkjet printer provides direct-to-object printing. The office and home-based thermal inkjet printer is compact and small and can be moved quickly from one place to another as compared to the laser printer which is heavy and more substantial in size.





Fundamental Understandings



Steady Growth Forecast : The global thermal inkjet printer industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2025 and 2035.

Market Valuation Surge : The market, valued at USD 22.8 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 35.4 billion by the end of 2035.

Regional Growth Leaders : South Asia & Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period, showcasing significant growth potential.

Key Industry Players : Major companies driving the market include Videojet Technologies Inc., InkJet, Inc., Domino Printing Sciences plc, and Docod Precision Group Co., Ltd.

Driving Innovation : The industry's growth is fueled by advancements in technology, including automation and IoT integration, addressing complex printing needs across diverse sectors. End-User Focus : High demand from sectors like packaging, labeling, and pharmaceuticals continues to solidify the market's foundation and future growth trajectory.

Food & Beverage Industry: A Major Driver

Accounting for over 42% of the market share in 2025, the food & beverage industry remains a significant end-use sector for thermal inkjet printers. Stringent food safety regulations necessitate the accurate printing of critical information-such as manufacturing and expiry dates, nutritional details, and batch numbers-on packaging solutions. Thermal inkjet printers offer unparalleled precision and reliability, making them indispensable in ensuring compliance with global food safety standards.

Precision Printing Meets Pharmaceutical Needs

The medical and pharmaceutical packaging sectors are rapidly adopting thermal inkjet printers due to their ability to deliver high-resolution, contamination-free printing. These printers are instrumental in marking packaging and medical devices with essential details like dosage instructions, batch numbers, barcodes, and QR codes.

Thermal inkjet technology's compliance with serialization and traceability regulations further drives its adoption. Its use of fast-drying, durable inks ensures the longevity of printed information throughout the supply chain, enhancing safety and efficacy in pharmaceutical environments.

E-commerce Growth Boosts Labeling Demand

The rise of e-commerce has significantly increased the demand for efficient labeling solutions, with thermal inkjet printers emerging as a preferred choice. Capable of printing shipping labels, barcodes, product tags, and invoices with speed and precision, these printers are well-suited to meet the high-volume demands of online retail logistics.

“Thermal inkjet printers are playing a pivotal role in ensuring compliance with food safety regulations while delivering efficiency and precision in labeling,” Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).“This capability makes them indispensable in industries where accurate product information is critical to consumer safety and regulatory adherence.”

Global Thermal Inkjet Printer Market: Historical Sales (2020-2024) vs. Future Demand (2025-2035)

The global thermal inkjet printer Industry exhibited steady growth between 2020 and 2024, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.0%. Market valuation increased from USD 2.37 billion in 2020 to USD 2.71 billion in 2024. This growth was driven by the rising demand for high-resolution, on-demand printing solutions across packaging, labeling, and logistics. Technological advancements in printhead design and ink formulations further enhanced printing efficiency and quality, fostering greater adoption. The expansion of the e-commerce industry also significantly contributed to market growth during this period.

Looking ahead, the thermal inkjet printer market is set to accelerate, driven by evolving needs and technological innovations. From 2025 to 2035, the market is anticipated to benefit from a growing emphasis on sustainability and complex printing solutions required across industries such as pharmaceuticals, automotive, and consumer goods. The integration of automation and IoT technologies is expected to pave the way for innovative applications in smart packaging and product traceability, enhancing supply chain efficiency.

With the continued focus on precise, cost-effective, and sustainable printing solutions, the thermal inkjet printer market is poised to grow robustly, addressing the increasing complexity and scale of global printing requirements.

Category-wise Insights

Which Ink Type is Majorly Preferred for the Thermal Inkjet Printer?

Under the ink type category, UV-curable inks dominate the thermal printer market. The UV-curable ink is cured and pragmatic to the substrate or media by UV light. The print is already dry when it leaves the printer, which enables a speedy delivery request to be fulfilled. Printing is achievable on non-absorbent materials including metal, glass, and plastic.

To give ideas form, the components of colors of the ink are directly dried and bonded to the substrate or media by UV radiation, and the ink releases very little VOC (volatile organic compounds).UV ink can print vivid and lovely colors on heat-hypersensitive materials like PVC, PET, and more due to the very less heat generation of LED-UV light. It allows for effective broadcaster treatment by digital printing on demand even with UV-curable color ink, the briefing treatment can improve the adhesive performance of inorganic materials such as metals and ceramics.

Which End Use offers Productive Growth Opportunity for the Global Thermal Inkjet Printer Market?

Based on end use, the food & beverage segment is projected to offer productive growth opportunities for the global thermal inkjet printer market. The same segment is projected to expand 1.6x the current market value during the forecast period. To maintain the productivity of the manufacturing line, a high-speed, high-quality printer is required. For food producers, high-quality printing clarity has become crucial. Thermal inkjet printer offers a resolution of up to 600 dpi, which is incredibly high. Due to the versatility, demand will increase as more manufacturers attempt to set their brands apart from one another.

This is because there are many different forms of food packaging that we see in supermarkets. Several substrates are appropriate for thermal printers. A printer can print alphanumeric text (in true typefaces), graphics, logos, QR codes, 2D data matrix codes, and more thanks to the hundreds of nozzles inside each print head. These printing systems are quick to set up, simple to operate, and simple to interface with existing technologies. The use of thermal inkjet printers enables food packaging printing to maintain high standards of efficiency and security.





