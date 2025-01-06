NEW YEAR, NEW TASTE: RED BULL ZERO LAUNCHES NATIONWIDE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Introducing the all-new Red Bull Zero - Available Nationwide January 6, 2025

Zero-Sugar

Wiiings with Monk Fruit Extract Now Available Across the U.S.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Bull® kicks off 2025, unveiling the all-new Red Bull Zero in the United States. Featuring monk fruit extract, other sweeteners and zero sugar, this latest addition to the Red Bull lineup offers a distinct and exciting taste. Beginning today, January 6, 2025, Red Bull Zero is available nationwide.

A Refreshing New Option

Red Bull Zero stands apart from Red Bull® Sugarfree, offering a vibrant and balanced taste that combines notes of pineapple, vanilla, and tutti frutti, with a pleasant sourness. Packaged in sleek 8.4 fl oz matte light-blue cans, Red Bull Zero delivers a bold taste experience. Like Red Bull® Energy Drink, Red Bull Zero provides the same wiiings to power through long workdays, last-minute study sessions, morning commutes, intense workouts, or enjoying nights out with friends.

Athlete-Approved

New Red Bull Athlete Noah Ohlsen shares his enthusiasm for the new Red Bull Zero:

"I'm most often drinking Red Bull Zero in-between my sessions. After a break, when I'm gearing up for the last part of my day, I'm grabbing a Red Bull Zero. It's also my go-to on rest days because it has zero sugar, so I don't need as much fuel and it's a perfect drink for that."

Red Bull Zero Missed Workouts Challenge

The launch coincides with the debut of the Red Bull Zero Missed Workouts Challenge , a free 30-day program designed to inspire fitness enthusiasts. Each day, participants unlock a virtual "gym locker" revealing games, physical challenges, collectible badges, and prizes. Featuring motivation from Red Bull athletes and branded talent like Bergen Reilly, Kai Lenny, Jagger Eaton, Ian Walsh, Aaron Colton, Kate Courtney, Demi Bagby and Daisy Vasquez, the challenge is open to all at . No purchase is necessary.

Learn more about Red Bull Zero at .

ABOUT RED BULL

Red Bull Energy Drink is available in over 175 countries worldwide, and more than 12 billion cans of Red Bull were consumed in 2023 alone. An 8.4 fl oz can of Red Bull Energy Drink contains 80 mg of caffeine, comparable to the caffeine content found in a home-brewed cup of coffee. For more information, visit



SOURCE Red Bull

