Surge Copper Strengthens Board With Appointment Of Dr. Paul West-Sells

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surge Copper Corp. (TSXV: SURG ) (OTCQB: SRGXF ) (Frankfurt: G6D2 ) (“Surge” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Paul West-Sells to the Company's board of directors.

Dr. West-Sells brings a wealth of experience from a distinguished career spanning nearly three decades in the industry. He previously held various technical and senior executive roles at Western Copper and Gold Corporation between 2006 and 2024, including Chief Operating Officer, Chief Executive Officer, and President. During his tenure, Dr. West-Sells led the advancement of the Casino Project through multiple feasibility studies, environmental assessment and permitting efforts, and extensive engagement with First Nations and key governmental, strategic, and financial stakeholders.

Earlier in his career, Dr. West-Sells worked with major mining companies such as BHP, Placer Dome, and Barrick in senior technical roles focused on Research & Development and Project Development. He holds a Ph.D. in Metallurgical Engineering from the University of British Columbia.

Leif Nilsson, Chief Executive Officer, commented:“We are delighted to welcome Paul to our Board. His extensive multi-disciplinary expertise and proven leadership in advancing large mining projects will be invaluable as we continue to develop the Berg and Ootsa Projects. Attracting someone of Paul's calibre underscores the exceptional quality and potential of our projects and the exciting opportunities ahead for Surge.”

In connection with the appointment, the board of directors of the Company has approved a grant of 350,000 deferred share units to Dr. West-Sells.

About Surge Copper Corp.

Surge Copper Corp. is a Canadian company that is advancing an emerging critical metals district in a well-developed region of British Columbia, Canada. The Company owns a large, contiguous mineral claim package that hosts multiple advanced porphyry deposits with pit-constrained NI 43-101 compliant resources of copper, molybdenum, gold, and silver – metals which are critical inputs to modern energy infrastructure and electrification technologies.

The Company owns a 100% interest in the Berg Project, for which it announced a maiden PEA in June 2023 outlining a large-scale, long-life project with a simple design and high outputs of critical minerals located in a safe jurisdiction near world-class infrastructure. The PEA highlights base case economics including an NPV8% of C$2.1 billion and an IRR of 20% based on long-term commodity prices of US$4.00/lb copper, US$15.00/lb molybdenum, US$23.00/oz silver, and US$1,800/oz gold. The Berg deposit contains pit-constrained 43-101 compliant resources of copper, molybdenum, silver, and gold in the Measured, Indicated, and Inferred categories.

The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Ootsa Property, an advanced-stage exploration project containing the Seel and Ox porphyry deposits located adjacent to the open pit Huckleberry Copper Mine, owned by Imperial Metals. The Ootsa Property contains pit-constrained NI 43-101 compliant resources of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver in the Measured, Indicated, and Inferred categories.

