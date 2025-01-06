Emergeortho-Triangle Region Welcomes Scott M. Lewis, MD, Orthopedic Spine Specialist

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "I'm incredibly excited to join the EmergeOrtho-Triangle Region team," said Dr. Lewis. "Their dedication to patient-first, multidisciplinary approaches aligns with my philosophy of treating every patient as if they were family. Together, we will ensure patients receive the highest quality of spinal care, using the most advanced, minimally invasive techniques available."

A true Tar Heel, Dr. Lewis completed his medical education and orthopedic surgery residency at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he developed his expertise under some of the region's top spine surgeons. Following his residency, he further studied at the University of Maryland Spine Surgery Fellowship under the guidance of world-renowned spine surgeon Dr. Steven Ludwig.

"We are excited to announce the addition of Scott Lewis, MD to our team at the Wilson office of EmergeOrtho. He brings specialized spine training including motion-preserving spine surgeries, such as cervical disc replacements and cervical laminoplasties. He also focuses on minimally invasive techniques. He is a valuable asset to our team and to the patients of Wilson, NC." - B. Todd Smith, MD, Sports Medicine, Triangle Region.

Dr. Lewis' expertise includes treating a wide range of spinal conditions, from cervical radiculopathy and myelopathy to lumbar stenosis, sacroiliac joint dysfunction, and complex spine fractures. His personalized treatment plans are holistic, incorporating physical therapy, pain management, and advanced imaging techniques learn more about Dr. Scott M. Lewis and schedule a consultation, visit EmergeOrtho or call

(252) 243-9629 .

Since 1952,

EmergeOrtho-Triangle Region has been a leading provider of comprehensive subspecialty orthopedic treatment. Our services include spine, sports medicine, joint replacement and reconstruction, hand and upper extremity, foot and ankle, and interventional pain management. In addition to orthopedic care, we offer physical therapy, hand therapy, advanced MRI imaging, and a network of walk-in orthopedic urgent cares. Our 16 offices are located in 10 counties throughout the Triangle Region and beyond. Our ultimate goal is to help our patients Emerge Stronger. Healthier. Better. For more information, visit .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Annette Corona

9192811820

[email protected]

SOURCE EmergeOrtho, P.A.