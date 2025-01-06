Protests Erupt In Karak Over Abduction Of Two Youths

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Karak: Protests have intensified over the non-recovery of two youths abducted last month. Demonstrators have staged a sit-in outside the DC and DPO offices, paralyzing movement in the area.



Meanwhile, elders of the Khattak Ittehad organization have blocked the Peshawar-Karachi Highway at Ranginabad Chowk, causing long queues of and severe inconvenience for travelers.

Protesters have vowed to continue their sit-in until the abductees are safely recovered. The blockade of the Indus Highway has disrupted traffic flow, leaving passengers stranded and frustrated.



Protesters have urged the administration to expedite efforts for the recovery of the missing youths, reiterating their commitment to sustain the protest until their demands are met.